Alia Bhatt sizzles in black saree at special screening of Poacher in London | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt in black saree

Actress Alia Bhatt attended a special screening of her upcoming web series Poacher in London. The actress had recently unveiled the trailer of the crime thriller series. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram stories and shared glimpses from the special screening. Alia Bhatt was even accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan.

In the first picture, Alia Bhatt stood near a window and wrote Today with a red rose emoji. She posted a few more pictures from the screening. In another picture, the trio were sitting in the audience and smiling for the selfie. Alia Bhatt looked elegant in the black saree and had minimal accessories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAlia Bhatt exuding elegance in Black saree

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAlia Bhatt in Poacher's special screening

The upcoming crime thriller series features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. Poacher is produced by QC Entertainment and Alia Bhatt is on board as an executive producer with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Poacher will premiere on Prime Video not only in India but in over 240 nations and territories across the world on February 23. It can be streamed in various languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, and will have subtitles in over 35 languages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project titled Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to be released on Christmas 2025.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt won her first National award in 2023 for Sanjay's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. It was her first film with the national award-winning filmmaker.

She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film created quite a stir at the box office. Cited as the return of the Karan Johar era, the romantic drama marks the return of the filmmaker after a long hiatus from direction. Besides, its extended star cast, the film also got great reviews for its storyline

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor raises temperature with her ramp walk, video goes viral

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan sets internet on fire with his 'sangeet ready' look | See pics