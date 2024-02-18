Shanaya Kapoor raises temperature with her ramp walk, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is often in the headlines for fashion choices and ramp walks. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter often posts videos and glamorous pictures. Recently, a video of her went viral in which she is seen walking the ramp for an event in Mumbai. Shanaya was a part of an event in Mumbai. In the clip, Shanaya Kapoor looked every bit elegant in the mirror lehenga, open hair and glossy makeup.

Some videos of Shanaya during this walk are going viral on social media. Fans went gaga seeing her oozing out confidence while walking. One user wrote, Looking like a doll”. Another user said, “So pretty”. “hottness”, wrote the third user.

Recently, Shanaya Kapoor was wearing a Tarun Tahilani design, which was doing rounds on social media. She also posted a series of pictures on social media. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Find me under the palms”. In the pictures, she was seen wearing a blouse with stone-encrusted tassels. The lehenga skirt had a mermaid-like silhouette. Shanaya opted for a dewy-glam base with subtle blushed cheeks. Fans showered her with appreciation. One user wrote, “ Mermaid”. Another wrote, “Beautiful”.

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, has been in the limelight for a long time since her debut. Shanaya Kapoor also wants to become a successful actress in Bollywood. Shanaya is just 24 years old, but she has already taken her first step in the industry. Shanaya is all set to make her pan-India debut with Mohanlal in the South film Vrishabh. According to reports, this film is going to be released this year. Apart from this, she will be starring opposite Lakshya Lalwani in a project titled 'Bedhadak' produced by Dharma Productions.

