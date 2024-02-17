Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Rajat Sharma vs Indian Idol: Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu in Aap Ki Adalat dock | Watch

In TV's most popular show 'Indian Idol 14', along with all the contestants, judges Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal were seen answering the questions of India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. In the show, the contestants were seen impressing everyone with their brilliant musical performances. During 'Aap Ki Adalat' in 'Indian Idol 14', the contestants answered the public's questions in a melodious manner. Contestants along with Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal also appeared in the dock.

Rajat Sharma reveals everyone's secrets

India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma was seen having a lot of fun with everyone as a guest judge in the singing reality show. Indian Idol 14'. He not only asked questions to the contestants along with judges Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal but also exposed many of their secrets. In Aap Ki Adalat, the judge and contestants are being asked questions that have been asked by the public. The news anchor started off by sayinng that The Indian Idol Vs Rajat Sharma will bring out the reality of this reality show.

Watch the video here:

Rajat Sharma organised 'Suron Ki Adalat'

Rajat Sharma did not spare the judges and questioned Kumar Sanu that earlier he used to sing many songs in a day. So why have the numbers rediced now? Judge Shreya Ghoshal was asked that it is said that everything in the show is scripted, which is maintaining the TRP. so is it true? Some answers from the Indian Idol judges and contestants also won the heart of India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. While praising contestant Shubhdeep, he gifted him a mic.

About Indian Idol with Rajat Sharma

Let us tell you, this episode of 'Indian Idol 14' is being telecasted on Sony TV. This episode was given a special name 'Indian Idol vs Rajat Sharma.'​

