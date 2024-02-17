Demand to ban 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story' raised, CBI moves Mumbai Special Court

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX CBI demands ban on 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story'

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed the application in a special court in Mumbai today, Saturday, February 17. CBI sought a ban on a documentary series on Sheena Bora murder key accused Indrani Mukherjee. The docu-series 'The Indrani Mukherjee Story: The Buried Truth' tells the story of the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora and is scheduled to premiere on streaming platform Netflix on February 23.

CBI filed an application asking for a ban on the series

In the application filed through government counsel CJ Nandode, the CBI asked the court to stop the documentary by Netflix featuring the accused persons and persons associated with the case, as well as its telecast on any platform, till the conclusion of the ongoing trial. Issuing instructions to others concerned, special CBI judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar issued a notice to Netflix Entertainment Services India and others to respond to the application.

The hearing will be held on February 20th

The hearing on the application has been fixed for February 20. For the unversed, In April 2012, 24-year-old Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukherjee, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai, and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna. Sheena Bora's burnt body was found in the forest of neighboring Raigarh district. Bora's murder came to light in 2015 when driver Shyamvar Rai revealed the incident after his arrest in another case. Indrani was arrested in August 2015 and got bail in May 2022. Shyamvar Rai, Sanjeev Khanna, and Peter Mukherjee are also on bail in this case.

The series is based on Indrani's memoir

The series is based on Indrani Mukherjee's memoir 'Unbroken: The Untold Story', which was published in 2023. In her book, former media personality Indrani Mukherjee talks about her entire life, including the six years she spent in jail. Presently she is out on bail. The documentary promises to peel back the layers of Sheena Bora's 'sensational' murder and the subsequent arrest in 2015 of Sheena's alleged mother Indrani Mukherjee, who was previously married to media tycoon Peter Mukherjee.

