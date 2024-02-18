Kartik Aaryan sets internet on fire with his 'sangeet ready' look | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is one of those actors in Bollywood whose every film captivates the audience's attention with his brilliant acting skills. Apart from his acting skills, his swoon-worthy fashion choices set the internet on fire. Recently, the actor took to social media to share a post in which he is posing for an occasion.

In the pictures, he looked dapper in a black and white checkered blazer with a black shirt and trousers. Along with the post, the caption read ,"Sangeet Ready". Fans flooded the comment section to shower him with endearing comments for displaying his fashionable side. One user said, "Mr Aaryan casually dropping bombs every day without giving any warning". Another user wrote, "Dashing, smashing and killing it dude". "Hotness overloaded", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in an upcoming project titled Chandu Champion. The film follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. On Republic Day, the actor shared a new look of him from Chandu Champion and he was seen sporting a uniform.

Recently, Kartik extended a warm welcome to Vidya Balan, as he shared a mash-up of the song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ with visuals of the actress dancing to the song from the first installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and that of Kartik from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He wrote in the caption, “And its happening, Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film performed well at the box office.

