Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Director Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years imprisonment in check bounce case

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is in big trouble. Jamnagar court has given its decision in the check bounce case related to the year 2015. On Saturday, February 17, the court sentenced Rajkumar Santoshi to 2 years imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore. Santoshi has been in the news for a long time about his new film 'Lahore 1947' with Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan. For the unversed, Rajkumar Santoshi had borrowed one crore rupees from Jamnagar businessman Ashoklal. In the hearing of the same case, the court sentenced Rajkumar Santoshi to two years in jail and to deposit Rs 2 lakh.

What is check bounce case?

According to the reports, businessman Ashok Lal's lawyer said that he and Rajkumar Santoshi were once close friends. During that time he had borrowed one crore rupees from Ashoklal. But he could not return the money on time. Later, to repay the money, Rajkumar Santoshi gave 10 bank checks of Rs 10 lakh each to Ashok Lal, but in 2016 all the checks bounced.

Ashoklal tried to connect with Santoshi, but the conversation could not take place. When no help was received, Ashok Lal got upset and filed a case against Rajkumar Santoshi in the Jamnagar court. Since then, this case has been heard 18 times, but Santoshi has not appeared even once.

'Lahore 1947' with Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan

Now after Rajkumar Santoshi has been sentenced to 2 years in jail, his film 'Lahore 1947' has been hanged too. The question is, will this Sunny Deol starrer film now be ended without commencement? Reports suggest that Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan, and Sunny Deol had agreed to do the film. For the unversed, Rajkumar Santoshi has made films like 'Ghayal', 'Damini', and 'Ghatak' with Sunny Deol.

​