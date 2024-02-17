Shilpa Shetty's bodyguard misbehaves with disabled fan, actors reaction goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shilpa Shetty's bodyguard misbehaves with disabled fan

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have returned to their abode in Mumbai after a family vacation in Singapore. The couple was spotted with their kids at the Mumbai International Airport. From the same spot, a video of the Kundra family is going viral in which Shilpa is seen scolding her bodyguard.

This video of Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra goes viral

A video of the Kundra family has surfaced on social media, in which Shilpa and Raj are seen with their children Viaan and Samisha. It is common for fans to get excited after seeing a celebrity in front of them. Something similar happened with Raj and Shilpa. As soon as the couple moved towards their car, a disabled fan ran to get a photo clicked with Raj Kundra. During this, the couple's bodyguard pulled the fan back, due to his rude behavior, Shilpa Shetty not only scolded the bodyguard but also asked him to leave the fan alone.

Watch the video here:

Fans appreciated Shilpa

Social media users were impressed with Shilpa Shetty's behaviour. Users applauded the actor for being down to Earth. One user wrote, 'What do you get by doing all this?' Another commented, 'After this act, respect for Shilpa Shetty has increased in my eyes.'

Shilpa Shetty work front

Talking about Shilpa Shetty's professional life, recently the actor was seen in the cop series 'Indian Police Force'. It features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Apart from Shilpa and Sidharth, Vivek Oberoi also featured in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. He also has several projects in her pipeline but the actor has not yet made any announcement regarding the same. Talking about Raj Kundra's work front, his debut movie 'UT69' was released last year. However, it failed miserably at the box office.

