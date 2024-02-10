Shilpa Shetty receives unique gift from fan at airport, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most talented and fit actresses in Bollywood. She often posts videos and photos of her fitness and keeps them updated with her fans on social media. A video is currently going viral on social media in which Shilpa Shetty is seen receiving a sweet gift from her fan at the airport.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty can be seen receiving a red silk scarf from one of his fans at the airport. The actress was all smiles after getting it and also posed with them for photos. She was seen sporting a white crop top and beige-coloured pants. With Shilpa Shetty's sweet gesture towards her fans, netizens loved her way of approach and appreciated her. One user said, "Wow so sweet". Another user said, "Beautiful piece and gesture". "So sweet that's a beautiful gesture", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty was recently seen in a web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also featured Sidharth Malhotra, Isha Talwar, Vivek Oberoi, Nikitin Dheer, Soonia Prajapat and Shweta Tiwari. The series marked filmmaker Rohit Shetty's digital debut. The show premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on January 19 this year.

India TV journalist Sakshi Verma in her review of the Indian Police Force wrote, "Indian Police Force gives an insight into how police officers balance their work and personal life, but the series does not give too much emphasis on the personal front and sticks to the job at hand. Solving the case in a series of events and time flowing like sand goes hand in hand, but you don't feel bored as the makers have planned the web series well."

Rohit Shetty's cop universe began with the Singham franchise in 2011. The third instalment of that series, Singham Again, has gone on the floors. It stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Besides Singham, the cop universe also features Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021).

