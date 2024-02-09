'The star is not...', Marvel star Mark Ruffalo grateful after receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mark Ruffalo receives Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mark Ruffalo was all smiles when he finally received the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the event looked like a fun gala. The Marvel star was joined by his family including his wife Sunrise Coigney, and two of their three children. In addition, his close friends including Barry Keoghan and Jennifer Garner joined him for the event.

Mark Ruffalo too shared this happy news on social media by sharing a bunch of pictures and wrote in the caption, "Thank you thank you thank you. This star is not only mine, but for everyone who's been a part of my life".

Fans flooded the comment section and showered love and blessings to the actor. One user wrote, "Surprised you didn't get this sooner to be honest. You're a star in a league of your own". Another user wrote, "You deserve Mark!! You are an awesome actor".

Celebrities too congratulated him in the comments with him receiving the honour. Josh Brolin who has played the role of villain Thanos said, "Wonderful!! And well deserved!" Julianne Moore too commented with clap emojis. Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner too said, "Congrats my brother!! You've always been a star to me".

Mark Ruffalo is an American actor who has predominantly worked in Hollywood films. He has worked in films which gained him international recognition over time including 13 Going on 30, Poor Things, Begin Again, Now You See Me, Just Like Heaven, Shutter Island, Collateral, You Can Count on Me, The Avengers film franchise and The Adam Project among others.

The actor has also worked in Television shows including Due South, CBS Summer Playhouse, On the 2nd Day of Christmas, Houdini, The Beat, Sesame Street, The Normal Heart, I Know This Much is True, What If..?, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, All the Light We Cannot See, Hal & Harper.

