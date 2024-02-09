Game of Thrones another spin-off in works with Batman 2 writer Mattson Tomlin as co-writer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Game of Thrones another spin-off

Fans of Game of Thrones are in for a big surprise. HBO is reportedly getting back with another spin-off of the popular series, which will likely serve as a prequel to House of Dragon. According to reports, Batman 2 writer Mattson Tomlin. The series will reportedly take place before the events of the House of Dragon series and will tell the tale of King Aegon I Targaryen, who was the first to sit on the throne and establish the Targaryen dynasty.

Game of Thrones' first spin-off House of Dragon served as a prequel. It is the second televison series which is based on the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. The series became a rage among fans and got the highest viewership ratings when it was on air. House of Dragon starred Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Ewan Mitchell, Emily Carey, Eve Best and Paddy Considine.

House of Dragons tells the story of two siblings who fight for their throne after the death of their father thereby causing a civil war which is known as the Dance of the Dragons. The series premiered on August 21, 2022.

Game of Thrones is one of the popular series and the eight seasons which went on from 2011 to 2019 a rage amongst the netizens for the brilliant performances. The story is about nine noble families who wage war against each other to gain control over the mythical land of Westeros. Meanwhile, a force is rising after millenniums and threatens the existence of living men.

Who is Mattson Tomlin?

Mattson Tomlin is a filmmaker and writer, who will be a co-writer for the spin-off of Game of Thrones. He began writing projects in 2018. He wrote a script for Project Power which starred Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback. He gained recognition when he assisted in the 2022 film The Batman, which served as a reboot featuring Robert Pattinson.

He has worked on other projects including Little Fish, Mother/Android, The Sea Beast, The Batman Part II, Mega Man, BRZRKR and Memetic. He has worked in television series including Terminator: The Anime Series, Fear Agent.

