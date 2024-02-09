'Aapne kabhi mujhey...', Jaya Bachchan opens up about bad manners in a relationship with Navya Nanda

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jaya Bachchan with family

In the second season of What the Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan made a few revelations in the podcast ahead of Valentine's Day. In the latest episode, she mentioned the red flags in a relationship and never indulged in one.

When the host Navya Nanda, her granddaughter asked her nani, Jaya Bachchan about the red flags in a relationship, she revealed that it is bad manners and she would never prefer to address another person as tum. She also went on to say that she never said tum to her husband Amitabh Bachchan.

She said, "Bad manner for me would be a red flag. Ek cheez jo mujhey bahut buri lagti jab log 'tum' 'tu' karke baat kartey hai chahe kisi se bhi. Aapne kabhi mujhey nana ko 'tum' se baat karte suna hai. Mujhey lagta hai yeh sab cheezo ke liye consciously effort karna chahiye. Jo aapke generation ke log nahi kartey hai. 'Aap' se 'tum', 'tum' se 'tu' uske baad finished. Toh relationship bhi aise hota hai na. Jab tak aap kisi ki izzat nahi karenge pyaar nai hai".

When Navya Nanda further asked Jaya Bachchan about modern dating she quickly responded to it and said, "Mai uske baare mein sochti hi nai hoon. Vo mera dayra hi nai hai".

For the uninitiated, What the Hell Navya is a feel-good show with three women from three different generations and their thoughts. It brings together the women of the Bachchan family- Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Anjali Anand, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly among others. Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fared well at the box office. Recently, Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan's 1972 cult-classic Bawarchi will be remade and the film will be helmed by Anushree Mehta. The film was originally directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

