First poster of 'Kaagaz 2' released, Anupam Kher writes emotional note for late actor Satish Kaushik

The trailer for Kaagaz 2, starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Satish Kaushik, and Neena Gupta, will be released tomorrow. It is late actor Satish Kaushik's last film. Kaagaz 2 will serve as a tribute to the late Satish Kaushik and will be unveiled in the presence of his family, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumaar. The first poster of Kaagaz 2 was released today. For those who don't know, this film is the sequel of Pankaj Tripathi starrer 2021 film Kaagaz.

Anupam Kher's heartfelt not for Satish Kaushik

Anupam Kher shared a post on Instagram, "Dearest Satish Kaushik! The trailer of your passion project and unfortunately the last project Kaagaz 2 is releasing tomorrow! I know how hard you worked to create this film. But we all will make sure that the brilliance of this film reaches the world! Love you always"

For those who don't know Satish Kaushik was a very dear friend of Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. After his demise, Kher has been taking care of his family. He often shares pictures while taking special care of Kaushik's daughter.

Watch the Kaagaz 2 poster here:

Kaagaz 2 will be released on March 1, 2024

The film depicts the struggles of a common man whose right to life is infringed upon by protests and rallies. The film is set to release on March 1, 2024. Produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain, the film is under the production of Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

For the unversed, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz was directed and written by late actor Satish Kaushik. The film was released on OTT platform ZEE5 on January 7, 2021, and it was greatly appreciated by the audience. Now its second part is about to hit the silver screen.

