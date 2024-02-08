Preity Zinta's 'Dil Se' throwback speaks volumes of Mani Ratnam's directing style | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : PREITY ZINTA'S INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta's 'Dil Se' throwback speaks volumes of Mani Ratnam's directing style

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta may not be featuring in movies nowadays, but her filmography has left a mark on everyone's mind. She was last seen in the 2008 film The Last Year featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Rampal. However, Zinta stays active on social media and keeps sharing throwback pictures and stories on her Instagram profile. And today was one such day when the actor chose to talk about her debut film Dil Se.

Preity Zinta on Dil Se.. set

Zinta took to her Instagram and shared the photo of her first shot ever on a film set. She also revealed that ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam had asked her to remove all the makeup and then give her first shot. The actor also credited her DOP (Director Of Photography) for capturing the perfect shot.

"This picture was taken on the first day on the set of Dil Se. I was so excited to be working with Mani Ratnam, sir & Shah Rukh Khan. When Mani sir saw me he smiled and politely asked me to wash my face…. But sir… my make-up will come off, I said smiling …. That’s exactly what I want… Pls, wash your face…. He smiled back. I thought he was joking …. Then I realised he was not !!! So thanks to the amazing Santosh Sivan ( our Director of Photography) I filmed with a freshly washed face and got away with it I guess he shot me Dil Se," wrote the actor on Instagram.

See the post here:

Dil Se.. was Preity Zinta's debut film

For the unversed, Preity made her acting debut in Dil Se in the year 1998. She also featured in Soldier opposite Bobby Deol in the same year. These performances earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Moreover, she was later recognised for her role as a teenage single mother in Kya Kehna (2000). And she will always be remembered for her role of Esha in Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi Mill Gaya and Naina in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Na Ho.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan breaks silence on Adipurush failure and controversy