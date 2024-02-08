Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Saif Ali Khan breaks silence on Adipurush failure and controversy

The film 'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, was released in theaters on June 16 last year. Apart from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan was also seen in this film. Made for Rs 600 crore, this movie had to face controversies due to its character looks and dialogues. The film got a bumper opening on the first day of its release, but later it did not manage to recover even half of its cost. Now after a long time, Saif Ali Khan who played the role of Ravana in Adipurush has broken his silence on the failure of the movie.

Saif Ali Khan on the failure of Adipurush

Recently, during a conversation with Film Companion, Saif spoke candidly about the failure of Adipurush. 'People say about Adipurush that it was a courageous choice. People talk about the risks, but if you fall face down, it's really no risk. You have to shrug it off, feel bad, and say, 'Nice try, but bad luck, let's move on to the next one', said Saif Ali Khan.

Saif's candid take on his star status

Saif Ali Khan said that he does not consider himself a star capable of guaranteeing success for every project. Giving an example, Saif mentioned his experience with the 2019 South film Laal Kaptaan. Despite being directed by Navdeep Singh, the film struggled to cross the Rs 50 lakh mark on its first day of release. 'I am not a big enough star to do anything', he said jokingly.

'It is good to be practical and I have never seen myself as a superstar, nor do I wish to become one. I like being a star but don't want to be confused. My parents were big stars, but I am a very ordinary person. I think we should not be afraid of failure," added Saif.

Also Read: Meet Squadron Leader 'Minni' aka Deepika Padukone from Fighter's BTS video | Watch