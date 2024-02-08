Meet Squadron Leader 'Minni' aka Deepika Padukone from Fighter's BTS video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Meet Squadron Leader 'Minni' aka Deepika Padukone from Fighter's BTS video

The makers of Fighter have now come up with a BTS video of Meet Squadron Leader 'Minni' aka Deepika Padukone. The actor played the female lead in Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter, which is still running in theatres. Fighter have a fair share of Aerial action and patriotic dialogues which are making it the first hit of 2024. The makers shared a BTS video today, where Deepika can be seen prepping up for her role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore.

In the video, the actor herself, along with her director Siddharth Anand and co-star Anil Kapoor can be seen talking about her prep for Fighter. Deepika's determination is quite visible in the video. And she can also be seen learning about her role from real IAF officers. "She embodies unparalleled courage and determination! Taking you through the making of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni," read the caption. Watch the video here:

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a romantic number titled Bekaar Dil from the film, which was earlier missing from its theatrical version. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra, Shilpa Rao, Vishal Dadlani, and Sheykhar Ravjiani.

Fighter will soon hit OTT

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest offering Fighter is currently enjoying a successful run at the box office globally. The film recently grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. After its theatrical run, the Siddharth Anand directorial will land on a streaming platform. If you have missed the film on the big screen, you can watch the aerial actioner on OTT soon. Fighter's OTT rights have been acquired by streaming giant Netflix, however, the premiere date still remains under wraps. It is anticipated that the film will premiere on the platform around Holi this year.

