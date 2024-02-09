'A tiny heartbeat...', Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha announce pregnancy, share post on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are expecting their first baby together. They announced the news of pregnancy with an adorable post on social media. Film fraternity, near and dear ones showered them with love and blessings.

Sharing a joined post, the caption read, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world". Fans and celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Tillotoma Shoma wrote, 'Baba' with heart emojis. Dia Mirza too wrote, " I love you three'. Karishma Tanna, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mrunal Thakur, Ayushmann Khurrana and Saba Azad among others congratulated them.

Fans too flooded the comment section with their adorable reactions. One user said, "Mini Guddu bhaiya". Another user wrote, "Congratulations guddu bhaiya". "OMG...Many congratulations, wrote the third user. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends. However, they have been legally married since 2020, before getting married with traditional ceremonies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the third instalment of Fukrey. Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film also starred Pulkrit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Manu Rishi and Parth Siddpura. The film fared well at the box office.Richa Chadha will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming series Heeramandi, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The eight part series will premiere on streaming platform Netflix this year.

Apart from film, Richa Chadha has worked in TV shows including Inside Edge, The Great Indian Murder, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of the Solang Valley.

While Ali Fazal was seen in film Khufiya Tabu. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie also featured Wamiqa Gabbi, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Ashish Vidyarthi and Alexx O'Nell among others. Not only in Bollywood, Ali Fazal who made his debut in Fast and Furious 7 alongside Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Dwayne Johnson, was also seen in few other projects. The films included Victoria and Abdul, Death on the Nile and Kandahar. Ali Fazal has worked in TV shows including Mirzapur, Mind the Malhotras, Forbidden Love, Ray, Call my Agent: Bollywood and Solo Levelling among others.

Also Read: 'Aapne kabhi mujhey...', Jaya Bachchan opens up about bad manners in a relationship with Navya Nanda

Also Read: 'You got it right': Boman Irani praises Vikrant Massey for his performance in 12th Fail