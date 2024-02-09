Kaagaz 2 trailer out: Satish Kaushik's final film focuses on getting justice for people along with Anupam Kher

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher in Kaagaz 2

The makers have finally released the trailer of Satish Kaushik's last film Kaagaz 2. The trailer showcased the right to life, the right to free movement and the right to personal liberty. Kagaaz 2 is based on real life and revolves around the fight of a common man. In the film, Anupam Kher who has played the role of a lawyer is seen supporting him. The film stars Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta and Smriti Kalra. Kagaaz 2 is a sequel of Pankaj Tripathi starrer 2021 film Kaagaz.

The film highlights the fights of a common man fighting for justice, whose life is violated in many terms be it for life, rallies, etc. Kaagaz 2 serves as a tribute to late actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik and was unveiled in the presence of his family members, Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar.

The film Kagaaz 2 is directed by VK Prakash and produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Nishant Kaushik, Ganesh Jain and Ratan Jain through Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP and Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The film is set to release on March 1, 2024.

Anupam Kher shared a post on Instagram, "Dearest Satish Kaushik! The trailer of your passion project and unfortunately the last project Kaagaz 2 is releasing tomorrow! I know how hard you worked to create this film. But we all will make sure that the brilliance of this film reaches the world! Love you always" Satish Kaushik was a very dear friend of Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. After his demise, Kher has been taking care of his family. He often shares pictures while taking special care of Kaushik's daughter.

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz was directed and written by late actor Satish Kaushik. The film was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on January 7, 2021, and it was greatly appreciated by the audience. Now its second part is about to hit the silver screen.

