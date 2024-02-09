'Meri Duniya Meri Mommy...', Sara Ali Khan shares adorable post for her mother Amrita Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan often shares video and photos on social media and keeps updating them on daily basis. She spread her aura of love and happiness on social media by dedicating a special post to her mommy dearest Sara Ali Khan. She penned a beautiful shayari along with two beautiful pictures.

Sara Ali Khan along with her pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Meri Duniya meri Mommy Jaan, Aap mein bastein mere Praan. My biggest endeavour is to keep your Mann. And try to add to your splendid Aan Baan aur Shaan. Sorry for all the times I make you Hairaan, Doing all that you have isn't Aasaan. Aur is pyaar ka hai parimann. your endless mamta, patience and dyaan. That have made me feel so secure-diya itna Amaan, Ki sapne dekh sakoon of udaan in Aasmaan. Thank you maa...aur kaise karoon Bayaan? Ki aap hai mera poora Jahaan".

With her adorable shayari, fans showered all the love on the actress. One user said, "The rhyme matches your cuteness". Another user said, "Sara you are different from every one in Bollywood you deserve everything my dream is to meet you happiest birthday to auntie". "Can’t take my eyes off…oh gosh", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film tells the story of a small-town married couple who want to get a house of their own. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee, Akash Khurana, Neeraj Sood and Sharib Hashmi among others. She was also seen in a special appearance in the film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

She will next be seen in Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro....In Dino and Jagan Shakti's untitled project. The makers recently released a sneak peek of Murder Mubarak, which went viral within no time. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. The film is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on March 15 this year.

