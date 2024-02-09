Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Twitter review: Netizens call Shahid-Kriti's film 'captivating and unique'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the first big release in February 2024.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is finally released in cinemas today. With nearly 1 lakh tickets sold for the first day, many people have already watched film's first show and are sharing their reviews on social media. If you are also planning to watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya anytime soon, do check out film's review by social media users on X (formerly Twitter).

A user of X named kirthikash shared a glimpse from the film and called it a 'perfect watch'. ''#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is a perfect watch. Don't miss to book your tickets now,'' the user wrote.

Calling the film a smashing hit, one user wrote, ''The Storyline is brilliant and Direction is Phenomenal, Acting of all actors is Amazing, Songs is Chartbuster, New fresh and Unique Subject, overall it's a super duper Hit movie.''

Hinting a cameo in the film, one user wrote, ''Ohhh Exclusive: Cameo Alert! After hearing that Excitement is on next level. An actress who has worked with Maddock before will be making a special appearance in #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya.''

Another user wrote, ''''#TBMAUJ - Captivating & Unique. The Chemistry between #KritiSanon & #ShahidKapoor is literally Mind-blowing, Acting of all actors is Amazing, Direction, Comedy and Song is fantastic, biggest family entertainment package. A Must Watch.''

Reviewing Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, another user wrote, ''#TBMAUJReview - Interesting. First 20 Minutes is Slow, but story build up. The Chemistry between #ShahidKapoor and #KritiSanon is phenomenal. Storyline good, and All of actor Acting is brilliant. Overall Good Family Entertainer.''

A user called the film 'perfect for Valentine's Week' and wrote, ''#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya will keep you smiling from start to finish! It's funny, explosive, and totally unique. Perfect for Valentine's week!''

Another one wrote, ''Watched this masterpiece movie and my day has become more special loved it .''

Calling it a 'cinamtic masterpiece', a user wrote, ''Lost in the enchanting world of #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya - a cinematic masterpiece that beautifully weaves emotions into every frame. Heart-touching and unforgettable!"