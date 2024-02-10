Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Report: A Slow Start for Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Rom-Com

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE TBMAUJ Box Office Day 1: Slow debut for Shahid-Kriti starrer

The highly anticipated romantic comedy film, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, hit the theatres on February 9. This romantic comedy film has received mixed reviews from audiences. Now, the opening day box office collections for 'AI-driven robotic love story' are out. The film takes a slow start at the box office on its first day. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer film was released during Valentine's week, which is expected to boost its box office performance. Let's find out how the film fared on its opening day.

The film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' earned approximately 2.11 crore rupees from advance bookings before its release. The first day's business of the film has been revealed. According to a report by Sacnilk, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' earned 6.5 crore rupees on Friday in India.

According to a portal, the movie had an overall occupancy of 14.92% in Hindi on Friday. The morning show had an occupancy of 8.8%, while the afternoon show had 11.79% occupancy. The evening and night shows had an occupancy of 13.62% and 25.46%, respectively. Now the film’s weekend collection is expected to be at around 20 crore.

About the film

‘Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ delves into the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to depict an improbable love story. Shahid Kapoor portrays a robot scientist who, against all odds, develops emotions and ultimately ties the knot with Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot played by Kriti Sanon.

The movie is both written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The production is helmed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the movie also features veteran actor Dharmendra.

ALSO READ: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Twitter review: Netizens call Shahid-Kriti's film 'captivating and unique'