Shershaah to Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra talks about picking patriotic movies | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sidharth Malhotra talks about picking patriotic movies during Delhi Promotions

Yodha cast Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patni reached Delhi to promote their upcoming film. During the Yodha press conference, the actors talked about their journey of filming the movie as well as picking these roles. One question that was asked the most from Sidharth was that from Shershaah to Yodha, why has the actor been majorly picking patriotic movies?

While answering the same, Sidharth said that his grandfather has also served the country, so maybe that's one of the reasons, that he's drawn to the uniform. However, the actor was also asked when he would feature in romantic comedies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Sidharth said that his patriotic films also have small love stories hidden. But for a full-fledged romantic film, the media should contact his producer Karan Johar as he only could answer this question better.

Watch the video here:

Times when Sidharth Malhotra donned the prestigious uniforms

For the unversed, Sidharth has done several patriotic films in his 12 years of acting career. Sid played Major Jai Bakshi in Aiyaary (2018), and he then played Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah (2021). In 2023, the Student Of The Year actor played spy Amandeep Ajitpal Singh's role in Mission Majnu. He marked his OTT debut with Kabir Malik in Indian Police Force, this year. And now, Sidharth will be seen playing Major Arun Katyal in Yodha.

Yodha cast, crew and release date

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, Farzi actor Raashi Khanna and fitness icon Disha Patani are also playing major roles in Yodha. Adaalat famed actor Ronit Roy will be seen playing Sid's father in this film. However, the makers have not yet revealed the face of Yodha's antagonist.

The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Yodha will also mark another collaborative effort between Amazon Prime Video, Mentor Disciple Entertainment, and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Sidharth, Raashi, and Disha starrer Yodha is releasing on March 15 in theatres.

Also Read: 'Unke ander morals..': Arun Govil reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana