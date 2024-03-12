'Unke ander morals..': Arun Govil reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is expected to release in cinemas next year.

Ranbir Kapoor will be essaying the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated flick Ramayana. Actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV show, Ramayan, has now reacted on Ranbir playing Lord Ram in the upcoming movie adaptation.

During a media interaction, Arun Govil was questioned about his thoughts on Ranbir playing Lord Ram in Ramayana.

''Voh ho sakta hai ya nahi ho sakta hai voh toh samay batayega. Pehle se kuch nahi kaha ja sakta kisi ke baare main. But, as far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor. Jitna jaanta hoon main unko, bohot sanskaari bacche hain voh. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai. Maine dekha hai kayi baar unko. I’m sure that he will try to do his level best,'' he said.

Apart from Ranbir, either Sai Pallavi or Janhvi Kapoor will reportedly play Goddess Sita in the film.

Earlier, a report by Pinkvilla suggested that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the role of Vibhishana, brother of Ravana.

''Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi and took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals and has shown his interest in the film,'' Pinkvilla reported quoting a source close to the development.

Not only this, reports of Sunny Deol playing Lord Hanuman also made rounds recently.

However, the makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement regarding the film and its cast.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali next year.

