Aamir Khan CONFIRMS casting of Sunny Deol's son in Lahore 1947

Aamir Khan, who is producing Sunny Deol's next big project Lahore 1947, has confirmed the casting of Karan Deol in the upcoming flick. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Karan will be seen playing the character of Javed in Lahore 1947.

''I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with ADISHAKTI, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it,'' HT reported quoting Aamir.

Last month, it was reported that Sunny Deol has begun shooting for the film.

Lahore 1947 will be bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions. The film will bring together Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan for the first time.

It should be noted that back in 2001, Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Khan's Lagaan clashed at the box office and rumours were rife that the duo was not on good terms with each other.

Before Lagaan and Gadar, Khan's Dil and Deol's Ghayal locked horns at the box office in 1990. Later, in 1996, Raja Hindustani and Ghatak clashed.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the official Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audience and also invited trolls on social media.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol's recent film Gadar 2 shattered multiple records at the box office. The film is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and also stars Ameesha Patel in the titular role.

