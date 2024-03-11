'Another PK': Netizens react to John Cena's viral naked video from Oscars 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM WWE wrestler and film actor John Cena.

The 96th edition of Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Several pictures and videos of the star-studded event is doing rounds on the internet and one such video is of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler and film actor John Cena. John appeared naked on the Oscars stage as he presented the award for Best Costume Design to Poor Things.

John Cena came onstage with nothing but a large envelope covering his private parts. The audience roared with laughter. Since he couldn't move the envelope to open it, there was a quick cut and he re-appeared wearing a curtain-like golden outfit before he presented the award to Poor Things.

Watch the viral video:

Here's how netizens reacted

Soon after the video started trending high on the internet, netizens also began to express their views on the same. One user wrote, ''He looks hotter than PK though.'' ''With that body figure, even a single A6 paper could do the job,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Euuuu. That’s not even funny.''

John's bit paid homage to one of the craziest moments in the history of the Academy Awards back in 1974 when a naked man ran on stage at the 46th Oscars while David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor.

As per 'Variety', it was at the height of the 1970s streaking fan, when nude people frequently interrupted public events.

"Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?", Kimmel asked the Oscars audience after remembering the infamous moment.

"I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy?"

Kimmel was clearly setting up a bit where a streaker would run across the stage during the 2024 ceremony. That's when a shirtless John Cena popped his head out from the corner of the stage.

"I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit," Cena told Kimmel.

"I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke."

Kimmel said the bit was "supposed to be funny," to which Cena hilariously responded, "The male body is not a joke.

