Asha Bhosle announces granddaughter Zanai's debut in cinema: 'Hope that she claims her destined position'

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Monday announced the entry of her granddaughter into Indian cinema. She took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to make the announcement.

''I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter @ZanaiBhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic #ThePrideofBharat Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and @thisissandeeps all the very best,'' she wrote in her post.

As per Asha Bhosle's post, her granddaughter Zanai will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wife Rani Sai Bhonsale in the upcoming flick titled The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Expressing happiness of casting Zanai in the film, filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh said, ''l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkarji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosaleji's granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai.''

Not only Asha Bhosle, but Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram and welcomed Zanai to the film industry. ''Meri behen filmon mein aane vaali hai hum sabko entertain karne,'' Shraddha wrote along with a picture of herself with Zanai.

More deets about the film

The film also marks Sandeep's directorial debut and is presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studio. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on Debruary 19, 2026 on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

