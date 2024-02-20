Shaitaan new poster: R Madhavan's spine-chilling first look from supernatural thriller unveiled

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shaitaan will release in cinemas on March 8.

Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika in lead roles, is one of the highly anticipated flicks of 2024. To maintain the buzz around the supernatural thriller, the makers have unveiled the first look of R Madhavan, which is enough to give you sleepless nights. In the poster, the actor is seen giving a fierceful look, adding more excitement for the film. ''Main Hoon #Shaitaan! Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024, reads the caption of the post.

See Madhavan's first look from Shaitaan:

Netizens reaction

Soon after the makers and R Madhavan shared the first look, social media users were quick enough to put of their views on the same. One user wrote, ''Noooo u can't be my Maddy.'' ''Ohhhh Maddy I’m so excited,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''So looking forward to this Maddy in totally scary avatar.''

Last month, Ajay Devgn unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming flick featuring all the three lead cast. Along with the first look poster, he also announced the release date of Shaitaan.

As per post shared R Madhavan in January 2024, he will reportedly be seen playing the main antagonist in the film.

Not only this, Jyotika in 2023 announced the news of herself joining Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in the film and wrote, ''informed about the film through an Instagram post and wrote, ''Super happy to be sharing screen with @ajaydevgn @actormaddy on this stellar project Directed by #VikasBahl.''

About the film

Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panaroma Studios International and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan will also mark the Bollywood debut of Janki Bodiwala.

