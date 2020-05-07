After Shah Rukh Khan, Paulo Coelho lauds Sanjay Mishra for Kaamyaab, says ‘I was moved to tears’

Paulo Coelho lauds Sanjay Mishra for Kaamyaab

After thanking Shah Rukh Khan for producing Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal's Kaamyaab, acclaimed actor Paulo Coelho now took to Twitter to shower love on the lead actor of the film directed by Hardik Mehta. Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment released Kaamyaab in March this year. Directed by Hardik Mehta, it also starred Deepak Dobriyal and Isha Talwar, the film narrated the story of a side-actor of Bollywood who is looking to complete 500 films in the industry.

The Alchemist writer tweeted, “@imsanjaimishra congratulations for your great performance in #Kaamyaab. I was moved to tears.” Sanjay, who was overwhelmed with the response took to Twitter to write: “If my father would have been alive today, he would have felt very happy, reading these words you have written for me, but I told my mother, & my film unit, & my director & screenwriter #HardikMehta all are glad, thank you @paulocoelho take care of ur health , Stay safe.”

Earlier, Paulo Coelho thanked Bollywood superstar and producer Shah Rukh Khan for bringing a film like Kaamyaab to the silver screen. He tweeted, "The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as “comedy”, is in fact the tragedy of Art."

Replying to him, the superstar wrote, "Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt. Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy."

