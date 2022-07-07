Sandeep Singh gets death threat on Facebook: Like Moose Wala you will be...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ OFFICIALSANDIPSSINGH Film producer Sandeep Singh has received death threat on social media

Sandeep Singh received a death threat on Facebook. The film producer known for backing PM Narendra Modi (2019) filed a case at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. The threat said of killing him on the lines of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala. As a result of Sandeep's formal complaint, a case has been filed and the probe is underway, Mumbai Police said.

Sandeep Singh receives death threat on Facebook

In his complaint, Sandeep claimed to receive a death threat on the social networking site Facebook. Police registered a case against unknown person at Amboli police station in Mumbai. According to the police, Sandeep was threatened on his Facebook account. The threat allegedly said, "Don't worry, Moose Wala has been shot, you will be killed in the same way, wait and remember."

After Salman Khan and Salim Khan, Sandeep receives death threat

Earlier in June, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received death threats from unknown people. Salim Khan was on a walk in a park when an unknown person handed him a letter which contained death threat. According to a police source, the letter said, "Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Mooselwala Hoga G. B L.B” (Salim Khan, Salman Khan very soon you will meet the fate of Moosewala.)

There was speculation that `G.B.' and `L.B.' may refer to gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, though police did not make any statement on this aspect. After the death threat, the Police beefed up their security.

Does Moose Wala murder connect it all?

Popular Punjabi rapper Moose Wala was killed in a shooting in Punjab on May 29. He was killed by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Punjab, and as per local police, Lawrence Bishnoi gang could have been involved in the murder.

