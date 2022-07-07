Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection Day 6: R Madhavan starrer rakes in decent numbers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HIINDIA Rocketry

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is enjoying a decent run in theatres. The film brings the life of a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation to the screen. The film started off on a slow note, but the collections have picked up over the weekend and is now continuing to rake in decent numbers, despite being released on limited screens. Rocketry has been receiving praise from many fans and celebrities.

It clashed at the box office with Aditya Roy Kapur actioner 'Rashtra Kavach Om.'

Rocketry Box Office Collection:

The film had a slow start at the box office and eventually picked up pace. According to Box Office India, "Rocketry (Hindi) showed a jump which was sort of expected as Mumbai city was hit by heavy rain on Monday which was less of a factor on Tuesday and much of the business of this film is coming from Mumbai city. The collections of the film are now 5.25 crore nett apprx and should do 6.25-6.50 crore nett over the first week." ALSO READ: Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection Day 5: R Madhavan starrer maintains pace

Hrithik Roshan hails R Madhavan's Rocketry

R Madhavan starrer is being appreciated by the audience. Though the film is performing slowly at the box office, the word-of-mouth for the film is strong. Now, Hrithik Roshan is all praise for the film. He took to social media and shared his excitement about watching Rocketry. In his post, the War actor mentioned that he is yet to watch the film and because of that he is having FOMO (fear of missing out).

After hearing great reviews of Rocketry, Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "The brilliant word-of-mouth for #RocketryTheNambiEffect has left me with FOMO! So happy for my friend @ActorMadhavan who gave it his heart and soul. Congratulations on your directorial debut Maddy & the entire team of Rocketry. Can't wait to watch this in theatre!."

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The film was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. Apart from R Madhavan, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. For those unaware, R Madhavan plays the role of rocket scientist Nambi Naryanan in the film.