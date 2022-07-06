Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection Day 5: R Madhavan starrer maintains pace

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HELLOSOUTH_IN Rocketry The Nambi Effect

Highlights Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is recording decent numbers at the Box Office

R Madhavan starrer is maintaining pace

Based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, the film is directed by R Madhavan

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi brings the life of a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation to the screen. The film started off on a slow note, but the collections have picked up over the weekend. R Madhavan starrer hit the theaters on July 1 and managed to maintain the pace at the ticket window. It managed to mint in a decent amount at the box office on week days, despite being released on limited screens. It clashed at the box office with Aditya Roy Kapur actioner 'Rashtra Kavach Om.'

Rocketry Box Office Collection:

According to Box Office India, "Rocketry (Hindi) collected a low 60 lakhs nett on Monday but collections are pretty much similar to the first day. The film could have had better collections than the first day but Mumbai city had very bad weather with the rains lashing down and bulk of the numbers for this film are from Mumbai city."

"The film has grossed around 4.50 crore nett so far and should do around 6.25 crore nett for the first week. Then it could continue to get some numbers in the next few weeks to go towards 10 crore nett which is not much but its reasonable for a limited release film and the way films are collecting today. The bigger failure for the film is the poor performance in Tamil Nadu which is where most of its recovery should have come from but that is even less than the Hindi version. The first four day numbers of Rocketry (Hindi) are as follows." ALSO READ: Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection Day 4: R Madhavan's film record decent numbers

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The film was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. Apart from R Madhavan, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. The film is produced by Madhavan.