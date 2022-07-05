Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection Day 4: R Madhavan's film record decent numbers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHRISSUCCESS Rocketry The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has garnered much attention from critics and viewers. Though it started off on a slow note, the collections have picked up over the weekend. R Madhavan starrer hit the theaters on July 1 and managed to maintain the pace at the ticket window. It managed to earn a decent amount at the box office on the second, third and fourth day of the release, despite being released on limited screens. It clashed at the box office with Aditya Roy Kapur actioner 'Rashtra Kavach Om.'

Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Box Office India, "Rocketry (Hindi) also had a very low first weekend of a little under 4 crore nett but it showed a good trend over the weeeknd with a huge jump on Saturday and a good jump on Sunday. The problem is very low collections. The film may well fare better than most imports from the South in terms of collections outside the blockbusters RRR and KGF2 but its a bilingual and not a dubbed film."

"The film could not do much in Tamil Nadu even though its a film from that film industry. The collections of the Hindi version will be better as in Tamil Nadu the weekend is likely to be in the 2.50 crore nett range and it will also have a few lakhs coming its Telugu and Malayalam versions," the report added.

Meanwhile, Box office experts had predicted R Madhavan's Rocketry could stand a chance to outperform Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi's Rashtra Kavach Om. JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection: Varun-Kiara starrer receives amazing responses at ticket window

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The film was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. Apart from R Madhavan, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all.

It is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.