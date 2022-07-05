JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection: Varun-Kiara starrer receives amazing responses at ticket window

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHUTOSHK38 JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection

Highlights JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli

In the second week, the film stood steady and did not face much depreciation

Jug Jugg Jeeyo has crossed 100 crores worldwide

JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli is receiving amazing responses from the audience at the box office. Released in the theatres on June 24, the film is getting love from both the fans and the critics. Raj Mehta directorial is performing well not just across the country but also worldwide. It opened to positive reviews from fans and critics, who loved the storyline, narration and performances.

JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 11

In its first weekend, it collected a total of Rs 36.93 crore, which is a great figure that a film earned post-pandemic. In the second week as well, the film stood steady and did not face much depreciation in terms of numbers. It crossed a gross collection of 100 crores worldwide.

According to Box Office India, "the second week business will be good at around 20 crore nett unless Thor - Love And Thunder hits it hard on Thursday The film continues to be best in Delhi NCR as the second week in Delhi / UP may come out better than Mumbai circuit despite a not so good performance in UP."

"The film has underperformed in Mumbai circuit and its probably because of this circuit that the film is unlikely to emrge a HIT. The film should have done 10-12 crore nett more in Mumbai than Delhi / UP and here the film is likely to come out with similar numbers or maybe even less at the end of its run.. The collections of Jugjugg Jeeyo so far are as follows," the report added.

About JugJugg Jeeyo

Backed by Dharma Production in association with Viacom 18 studios, the film is a progressive take on modern-day relationships and follows a family on the cusp of two divorces. JugJugg Jeeyo follows Kuku (Dhawan) and Naina (Kiara Advani), on the verge of divorce who pretend to be happily married till his younger sister Ginny's (Prajakta Koli) wedding festivities are completed. Little does Kuku know his father Bheem, played by Anil Kapoor, is cheating on his mother Geeta, essayed by Neetu Kapoor, and planning to divorce her.

JJJ marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback. It also stars Maniesh Paul and Tisca Chopra. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film. The film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.