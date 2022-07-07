Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 13: Will Varun-Kiara, Neetu-Anil's film get hit by Thor-Love And Thunder?

Follow us on Image Source : JUG JUGG JEEYO BOX OFFICE DAY 13 VARUN D Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 13 Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Neetu Kapoor Anil film hit by Thor-Love And Thunder

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 13: Directed by Raj Mehta, the family entertainer gained momentum since day 1. It has impressed people all across the world with its storyline as well as the cast. For those unversed, the film features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in the lead. It has already crossed 100 crores worldwide and is also in the race to collect the same in India. While it was expected from the film to achieve the milestone in the coming days, it seems that the same could get difficult with the release of Thor - Love And Thunder. According to reports, Jug Jugg Jeeyo's numbers during the weekday will get affected however the film could do better on Saturday and Sunday.

Box Office India, in its latest report states, "The film will be hit by Thor - Love And Thunder but should put up better numbers on Saturday and Sunday. The film has grossed around 20 crore nett in Mumbai and 17 crore nett in Delhi / UP with the latter being the best circuit but as UP is below the mark the film is still below Samrat Prithviraj in Delhi / UP while Mumbai has easily surpassed the Samraat Prithviraj number. In fact it crossed in 8 days alone."

Sharing the collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#JugJuggJeeyo shows a good hold on [second] Mon and Tue... [Week 2] Fri 3.03 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.10 cr, Mon 1.80 cr, Tue 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 71.09 cr. #India biz."

Directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the family entertainer hit the theatres on June 24. The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce.

Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film, while social media influencer Prajakta Koli has marked her Bollywood debut with it. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.