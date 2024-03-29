Salman Khan gets emotional remembering Satish Kaushik, says 'humare bade close the' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan starred in Satish Kaushik's directorial Tere Naam.

Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday attended the special screening of Patna Shuklla in Mumbai, where he got emotional. It was not the film, but it was the late actor Satish Kaushik that made Salman a little emotional. During a media interaction, Salman remembered Satish Kaushik and also expressed his deep admiration and fondness for the late star. A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani is doing rounds online wherein Salman can be seen talking about the late actor. He was also accompanied by his brother Arbaaz Khan for the special screening

Watch the viral video:

"Satish ji was very close to us... The most amazing thing is that he completed each of his project he took on, before his death. He was also there in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," Salman told reporters on the red carpet.

About Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik is a well-known actor, director, and producer Satish Kaushik, known for his contributions to Indian cinema, passed away on March 9, 2023. Throughout his illustrious career, he delighted fans with a multitude of good films, including Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judai, and Mr and Mrs Khiladi. Later, he transitioned into directing, helming the successful film Tere Naam, starring Salman Khan.

About Patna Shuklla

As per the trailer of Patna Shuklla, Raveena Tandon can be seen facing several challenges while fighting to get justice for the student. Late actor Satish Kaushik essayed the role of a judge in this courtroom drama. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film also stars Manav Vij. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29.

