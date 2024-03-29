Family Star Trailer OUT: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's film is perfect blend of drama, fun and action

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Family Star is all set to hit theatres on April 5.

Makers of the upcoming film Family Star starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles unveiled the film's trailer on Thursday. Vijay among other crew members shared the trailer of this romantic comedy on their social media. Vijay on Thursday took to X (Previously Twitter) to share the film's trailer with a caption that read, "This summer. In just one week celebrate, laugh, cheer, relive, and have a great time in the theaters."

Check it out:

About the trailer

The trailer starts with Vijay praying to God, hoping for no losses in his life and only gains. Mrunal appears as his neighbour, close to his family, which bothers him. While she develops feelings for him first, the story shifts to the US, where he works under her. However, tensions arise when Mrunal believes she is causing problems in his life, leading to her angrily slapping him, as shown in the trailer.

About the film

Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

Vijay Deverakondas other project

Apart from Family Star, Vijay Deverakonda also has a couple of other projects in his kitty. One such film is with actress Anushka Shetty and a film directed by Sukumar. He will also be seen making a cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial. He will also star in Gowtam Tinnanuri's upcoming directorial, which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela in important roles.

