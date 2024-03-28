Amar Singh Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh breaks down at trailer launch after Imtiaz Ali says THIS about him | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila will premiere on Netflix.

Diljit Dosanjh, who was recently present at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, was seen getting teary-eyed. The actor-singer attended the film's trailer launch event at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai's Bandra area on Thursday. Diljit was accompanied by the team of Amar Singh Chamkila including director Imtiaz Ali, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman and actress Parineeti Chopra.

During the event, Imtiaz told the media how Diljit forgot that he himself is such a huge global superstar and became Amar Singh Chamkila. In the journey to explore Chamkila, Diljit completely immersed himself in the world of Chamkila. Imtiaz then said something that made Diljit emotional.

The director said that Diljit might have conquered the world with his stint in Coachella music festival but it's just the start of world domination for the phenomenon that Diljit is. Hearing this Diljit teared up on stage, at one moment he seemed inconsolable as he became too overwhelmed hearing such heartwarming words from his director.

About Amar Singh Chamkila trailer

The trailer showcases that the film has been shot in real locations. Parineeti Chopra is playing the leading lady in the film, which means she is portraying Amarjot, Chamkila's wife and singing partner. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the soundtrack of the film is composed by music maestro AR Rahman. Apart from Diljit and Parineeti, the film also stars Vipin Katyal, Rahul Mittra, and Nisha Bano in supporting roles.

For the unversed, the film revolves around the life of musician of the same name, whose controversial lyrics of the song captivated both fame and criticism before his untimely death at the age of 27.

