Anushka Sharma DROPS first pic since birth of son Akaay | See inside

Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her second child Akaay in February, had been away from social media for several weeks. On Thursday, the actress treated her fans with her latest picture on Instagram wherein she can be seen sitting comfortably with smartphone in her right hand. Anushka has always been very active on social media and keeps posting pictures of herself on Instagram to keep her fans updated with all her latest activities. However, her latest post was a commercial one and the actress is seen promoting a smartphone brand.

See the post:

In the picture, Anushka can be seen wearing white shirt along with blue-coloured denims. ''Morning sun and some reading time on my #OnePlusOpen - what better way to kickstart the day,'' she wrote along with the post.

Netizens' reaction

Soon after Anushka posted the picture online, social media users were quick enough to comment on her picture. One user wrote, ''Missing you to cheer RCB in stadium.'' ''Itne din bad,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Saare SHAHAR may aap SA koi nhi.''

While Virat Kohli is busy with Indian Premiere League (IPL) matches, Anushka Sharma is currently not in India and is expected to return to support her husband in the later stages of the IPL 2024 season. Recently, during a post-match presentation ceremony revealed that the duo were not in India recently. ''We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months,'' the cricketer said.

On the work front, Anushka has been on a hiatus from films and was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. However, she will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, where the actress will portray the role of woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

