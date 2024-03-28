TV actress Sakshi Tanwar to play Mandodari in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana will release next year.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated flicks of the actor. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has regularly made headlines despite no official confirmation has been made by its makers.

Several reports around the starcast of the film have been doing rounds recently like names of Sai Pallavi and Alia Bhatt were circulating online for the role of Goddess Sita. Now, a report claims that TV actress Sakshi Tanwar has been roped in for the role of Mandodari, Ravan's wife.

As per a report by Filmi Beat, director Nitesh Tiwari has decided to cast Sakshi for Mandodari's role. She is excited to share screen time with KGF star Yash, who will be playing Ravan in the film, and has been going to team script-reading sessions.

The same report also claims that even Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh were part of these reading sessions.

Lara will reportedly play the lead role of Kaikeyi, while reports of Rakul playing the role of Shurpanakha are also doing rounds.

Earlier, a report by Pinkvilla suggested that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the role of Vibhishana, brother of Ravan.

''Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi and took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals and has shown his interest in the film,'' Pinkvilla reported quoting a source close to the development.

Not only this, reports of Sunny Deol playing Lord Hanuman also made rounds recently.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali next year.

