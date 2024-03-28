Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively reunite for crime comedy thriller A Simple Favor's sequel

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB A Simple favor was released in 2018.

Makers of crime comedy thriller flick A Simple Favor on Wednesday announced its sequel. It means it will reuniting its stellar cast which includes Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, as per a report by Variety. Paul Feig will also be returning to direct the sequel.

More deets about A Simple Favor

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name, A Simple Favour, followed the life of a widowed single mother named Stephanie, played by Kendrick. Working as a YouTuber in Connecticut, she envies her closest friend, Emily (Lively).

Emily has a prosperous job, a devoted family, and a lavish lifestyle. However, things go wrong when Emily inexplicably leaves one day, prompting Stephanie to inquire into her friend's background, uncovering more than a few surprises along the way.

The first picture grossed more than USD 97 million worldwide and it was a huge commercial success.

Deets about its sequel

Stephanie and Emily will return in the sequel, travelling to the picturesque island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's lavish wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. Expect murder and treachery along with the gorgeous guests at a wedding with more twists and turns than the route from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

According to Variety, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, lan Ho and Kelly McCormack will also reprise their roles in the film. 'A Simple Favor 2' is targeting a spring start of production and will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

For the unversed, Paul Feig is known for directing Bridesmaids, Spy and The Heat. He recently helmed the Netflix adaptation of 'The School for Good And Evil' starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Maidaan: AR Rahman UNVEILS 'Team India' song from Ajay Devgn-starrer | WATCH

Also Read: Heeramandi OTT Release: When and Where to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's digital debut series