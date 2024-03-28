Maidaan: AR Rahman UNVEILS 'Team India' song from Ajay Devgn-starrer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Maidaan will release in cinemas on April 10, 2024.

Global musician AR Rahman on Wednesday unveiled the latest track from the upcoming sports biopic Maidaan. The new song from the Ajay Devgn-starrer is titled Team India. Maidaan is inspired by the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the revered coach of the Indian national football team. Ajay Devgn plays the lead role in the film.

At an event, AR Rahman introduced the new song and described it as a stirring sports anthem evoking feelings of patriotism.

Watch the song:

Rahman shared that the movie and its song honoured the essence of football and the character played by Devgn. He mentioned that it took four attempts to finalize the song, unlike the previous ones composed during COVID.

Rahman also added that the film Maidaan, produced by Boney Kapoor, is more than just a sports movie, as it encompasses elements of humanity and romance, featuring Priyamani in a remarkable role as Syed Abdul Rahim's wife. The long-awaited sports drama will hit theatres on April 10, starring Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. Initially, Keerthi Suresh was set to play opposite Devgn, but Priyamani took over the role of Runa.

About the film

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

The movie is all set to be released in theatres in April 10, 2024. It will be clashing with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office.

