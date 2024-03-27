Game Changer new song 'Jaragandi' featuring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani OUT | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Game Changer is Ram Charan and Kiara Advani second collaboration after 2019's release Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Ram Charan is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The actor visited Tirupati temple with wife and daughter on Wednesday morning to offered prayers to seek blessings. On the other hand, makers of his next Game Changer surprised his fans and unveiled a fun track from the film titled Jaragandi. The song also star Kiara Advani.

In the song, both Ram and Kiara are dressed in vibrant traditional outfits They are also seen dancing in a muddy field as they are joined by a host of people.

The peppy number is sung by singers Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan and the lyrics are penned by Anantha Sriram. The music of the film is composed by Thaman S.

Ram Charan also shared a poster of the song on his social media accounts and wrote, ''Here we go.''

Check it out:

Wishing Ram on his birthday, Kiara too shared a still from the song and wrote, ''Happy Birthday my dearest RC!! Here’s our MEGA MASS BLAST.. let the celebrations begin.''

About Game Changer

The storyline of Game Changer revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.

This is the second time Ram and Kiara will be collaborating for a film. Earlier, they shared the screen space Boyapati Srinu's 2019 flick titled Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Ram Charan's other projects

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as RC16. The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Janhvi plays the female lead in the film that also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. AR Rahman will compose the music for the film.

