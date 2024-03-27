Vin Diesel drops UNSEEN pic with Deepika Padukone from his India trip

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vin Diesel was last seen in Fast X.

Vin Diesel on Tuesday evening surprised his fans after he dropped an unseen picture of himself with Deepika Padukone and filmmaker DJ Caruso. The image is from the time when he was on his India tour when he was promoting the film XXX: Return to Xander Cage in 2017.

In the post, he also mentioned about a story of a brother and sister, which Caruso sent him.

''When I think about the amount of directors that have wanted to work with me more than once I am always just humbled. This is a pic of when I went to India as I promised Deepika I would, with the director at the time, DJ Caruso… While we are currently juggling the order of the productions, my oldest daughter read the script that DJ sent to me, thinking that it would fall into the Pacifier bracket. She cried… I asked her why she cried, and she said because the story of a brother and sister rang true for her and it was emotional,'' he wrote along with the pic.

See the post:

In the post, he also mentioned about his big future projects that are in the lineup, he wrote, ''Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em, Mattel’s Follow up to Barbie… Universal’s Kojak, Witch Hunter, Riddick4 and of course the finale to Fast are all fighting for position. Blessed.''

He also asked his fans, if the project (story of brother and sister) is made, who should play the part of his sister in the film? ''If I could make the film work that my daughter cried reading, my question for you would be, who would play my sister… she suggested Jennifer Lawrence. What do you think?'' he added.

For the unversed, Vin Diesel is popularly known for his Fast and Furious series. He was last seen in Fast X, which released last year.

