The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ranbir Kapoor to feature on FIRST episode with mom Neetu and sister Riddhima

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on Netflix.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to premiere on Netflix on March 30. The makers of the show on Tuesday night unveiled the trailer of its first episode, also revealing the guests. As per the trailer, the new show will open with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as guests. The trailer showcased how Kapil and his team are ready to take the audience to a laughter ride.

As earlier revealed, comedian and actor Sunil Grover will reuniting with Kapil and his team after a long gap of nearly seven years.

Watch the trailer:

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Kapil welcoming the audience to his new show and introducing his first guests. Then comes Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, who are seen the audience and the guests with their new characters.

In the trailer, Ranbir is seen revealing that he not only gifted his sister's dresses to his girlfriend but also sometimes gifted his mom's jeweleries.

Sunil Grover, who was gifted kangans many years ago by Neetu, was also mentioned in the trailer. Sunil Grover as Guthi reveals that he sold those kangans and bought a mobile phone from it.

Also, Kapil was heard saying that he was the only one who was handling his first child and took a jibe on his wife, Ginni Chatrath, that she was busy with the second pregnancy.

About the show

The show will premiere on March 30 at 8 pm. There are many other celebrities including Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, and Diljit Dosnajh, who will be gracing the new show.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt set to host 'Hope Gala' in London? Details inside

Also Read: Varun Dhawan SLAMS IPL ground staff for kicking stray dog during MI vs GT match