Varun Dhawan SLAMS IPL ground staff for kicking stray dog during MI vs GT match

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Tuesday expressed his anger over Indian Premiere League (IPL) ground staff for mercilessly kicking a stray dog who came inside the ground during the Mumbai Indian (MI) and Titans (GT) match on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the actor re-shared the video in the Stories section and wrote, ''wtf a dog isn't a football. Also the dog isn't bitting or harming anyone. Regardless there has to be a better way.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram Stories

Check out the viral clip:

The viral video was shared by an Instagram page named Street Dogs of Bombay, and even penned down a long note along with the post.

''A helpless dog was seen being kicked and chased relentlessly, highlighting the unfortunate reality of animal abuse that often goes unchecked. What makes this situation even more disheartening is the reaction of some spectators, who not only witnessed this cruelty but also found it amusing, as evidenced by their laughter and sharing of such videos with emojis,'' reads a portion of the caption.

About MI vs GT match

Gujarat Titans inched out Mumbai Indians in an absolute thriller. They won the match by 6 runs in a brilliant come from behind game. Hardik's first assignment as MI captain went in vain.

Varun Dhawan on work front

The actor has many big projects in his kitty including the Indian adaptation of Citadel titled Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will also be seen in Stree 2 and in the Shashank Khaitan directorial Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Apart from these, he also has No Entry 2, where he will sharing the screen space witjh Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's video call with Anushka Sharma, kids after victory against Punjab Kings wins internet | WATCH

Also Read: Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram 4 to premiere in 2024? Chandan Roy aka Bhopa Swami spills the beans