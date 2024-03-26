Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram 4 to premiere in 2024? Chandan Roy aka Bhopa Swami spills the beans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aashram stars Bobby Deol in the lead role.

Bobby Deol made headlines for his performance in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal recently. Many called it a blockbuster comeback for the actor, however, it was the web show titled Aashram, with which Bobby made a successful return. After the three successful seasons of Aashram, fans have been eagerly waiting for its next edition and there has been a lot of speculations about the release of season 4.

There has been no official announcement yet from the show's makers, however, one of its important character Bhopa Swami, played by Chandan Roy Sanyal, has spilled the beans about the release of the next season.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed the possible time when Aashram 4 will stream on OTT. ''Everyone is asking the same question. I think it should come this year. Tayaari toh poori hai (the preparations are on). Some portions of the shoot are remaining and some scripting too is happening,'' he said.

During the chat, he also mentioned how people greet him with his popular greeting style on the show.

''A lot of people say that whenever I go to the airport or restaurant. Aashram is such a show that has reached all sections of the audience. Whether it’s an auto-rickshaw driver or bus driver, CRPF guard, security guard at the airport, air hostess, biggest surgeon at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, etc. All of them are doing Japnaam. The way Prakash ji has made the show, it has gone far and wide,'' Chandan added.

About the show

Directed by Prakash Jha, the crime drama web series also stars Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumar, Aaditi Pohankar and Tushar Pandey in key roles.

The first season of Aashram arrived on MX Player in August 2020 and its second season premiered in the same year in November. Meanwhile, the third season of Aashram stream in 2022. The series was renewed for the fourth season last year.

