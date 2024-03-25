'Used the same car to propose..': Emraan Hashmi REVEALS his real-life connection with Jannat's proposal scene

Follow us on Image Source : X Emraan Hashmi starrer Jannat was released in 2008.

Emraan Hashmi's Jannat is undoubtedly one of the most loved films of his career. The film was also a huge commercial success, which convinced its makers to make its sequel. But did you remember of the iconic scenes from Jannat wherein Emraan follows Sonal Chauhan's office cab and propose her in the middle of the road?

In a recent interview, Emraan revealed that the car which he drove in the scene has a special real-life connection. While speaking to Mashable India, he shared that the Honda Accord car he used in the iconic proposal scene was the same car he had earlier used in real life to propose to his then-girlfriend and now-wife Parveen Shahani.

''The famous proposal scene, ‘No car, no pyaar,’ which keeps trending on Instagram, is a special one. The Honda Accord was my dream car, and I wanted to impress my girlfriend. In the film too, what you see is my car, which my character uses to propose to Sonal’s character. This is something I keep seeing on Instagram,'' he said.

Talking about the possibility of Jannat's further sequels, Emraan had earlier revealed while talking to Hindustan Times that he would love to do Jannat 3.

''I would love to do that, probably old wine in a new bottle. The makers (Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt) have to come together again to make it happen, which I unfortunately don’t see happening. It’s a team, right? If by some stroke of luck or miracle that happens, it will happen,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi was most recently seen in Sara Ali Khan-starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan, portraying the role of Ram Manohar Lohia. Before that, he featured in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 as the lead antagonist.

He is currently busy a couple of Telugu film projects including They Call Him OG and G2.

