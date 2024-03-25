Holi 2024: 5 must-have songs for your playlist to set party on fire

Follow us on Image Source : X Best Holi songs

The Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, has time and again celebrated Holi on-screen, be it in films or the songs, which have encapsulated the feeling of fun and romance.

While the festival brings out a sense of community, fun and banter, and is an occasion to indulge in lip-smacking food, it’s also a time to flaunt your DJ skills and play the best Holi songs that set the vibe.

As the nation soaks in the colours of Holi, here are some songs to add to your Holi playlist to set your Holi party on fire.

Balam Pichkari: This one is a modern-day Holi anthem that will make you want to dance no matter what. This one is a must for all Holi parties and is like the colour magenta, your Holi won’t feel complete unless you use both of them.

Holi Khele Raghuveera: The Holi song from the film Baghban is sung with much grace and love. The song features at the start of the narrative in the film when the whole family is together and celebrates the festival in the most heartwarming way. The visuals from the song have made a mark on the subconscious of the audience and still feel fresh even after 20 years.

Do Me a Favour, Let’s Play Holi: This is one of those Anu Malik songs, which has an infectious energy attached to it. The song, picturised on Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is from the movie Waqt. The song is a must in the playlist of every 1990s kid.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar: One of the best Holi songs to come out of Bollywood in recent years, ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ from the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘War’, is all about thumping beats, and high energy groove that sets the tone for your Holi party. Its upbeat rhythm and modern twist on traditional Holi tunes are perfect for dancing the day away.

Ang Se Ang Lagana: Darr has been SRK’s iconic movie as a villain. While all the songs in this movie are famous and have stood the test of time, this track rises for the occasion when it matters the most. Holi celebrations are incomplete without this song. During the song sequence, SRK hides his face in the colours and infiltrates the Holi celebrations at Juhi Chawla’s home to keep an eye on her.



