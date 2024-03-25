Kareena Kapoor Khan drops BTS pictures from Crew sets ahead of film's release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan is releasing in cinemas on March 29.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday teased her fans with a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her upcoming film Crew, building more curiosity among her fans.

In the first picture, Kareena can be seen sitting in a car while filming a scene. The other pictures give glimpses of Kareena posing for the camera.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Sundowner with my #Crew.#BTS #5DaysToGo."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Prakash ka chaata is ever present."

Rhea Kapoor on Saturday took to her Instagram to share a video of Kareena and Kriti Sanon from the sets as they enjoy their pizza.

In the video, the two can be seen enjoying a pizza party on the set.

She captioned the post with a note that read, "And they say heroines don't eat! Pizza party with @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo @kritisanon @tabutiful missed you! #Crew is in Cinemas THIS COMING FRIDAY."

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bad..." air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The film made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network banners is slated for a theatrical release on March 29.

It was earlier slated to release on March 22, but the makers have decided to push the film's release.

Crew is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

