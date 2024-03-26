Madgaon Express Box Office Report: Kunal Kemmu's film FAILS first Monday test, earns only THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madgaon Express is facing tough competition with Randeep Hooda's directorial debut at the box office.

Kunal Kemmu's directorial Madgaon Express is struggling at the box office and failed to churn out big despite the extended weekend on the occasion of the Holi festival. As per Sacnilk.com, the comedy-drama managed to earn just Rs2.60 crore, taking the total collections to Rs 9.65 crore after four days of theatrical release.

It is facing tough competition with Randeep Hooda's directorial Swatantrya Veer Savarkar at the box office, which was also released on the same day, March 22. The box office numbers reveals that both Madgaon Express and Randeep Hooda's film are going neck-to-neck and their collections are more or less the same.

Day-wise box office collections:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 1.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 2.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 2.85 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 2.60 crore

Total - Rs 9.65 crore

On occupancy front, Madgaon Express had an overall 23.87 per cent occupancy on its Day 4, with a major contribution coming from the evening shows.

About the film

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film, Madgaon Express is produced under the Excel Entertainment banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. This is a comedy film about three friends, in which Divyendu, Avinash, and Pratik are seen in lead roles. On the other hand, Nora Fatehi has playued the leading lady in the flick.

Recently in an exclusive talk with India TV, Kunal talked about the three lead characters and said, ''the three characters are so different in real that it was exciting to cast them all together in one film. Three serious people coming together as friends for a comedy film will be fun to watch.''

