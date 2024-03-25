Holi 2024: Kartik Aaryan to Sara Ali Khan, celebs extend festive greetings to fans

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Bollywood celebrities wishing their fans on social media.

Holi is being celebrated across the world today, March 25, 2024. People are meeting and greeting their loved ones on the special occasion. Bollywood celebrities are no exception. Many celebrities took to their social media accounts and extended colourful Holi greetings to their fans.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and extended warm wishes to her fans in the Stories section. She wrote, ''Happy Holi'' along with three different coloured heart emojis.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram Stories

Kartik Aaryan shared a video wherein a splash of Holi colour is seen thrown at a crew member of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for his lively presence on social media, took to his X (previously called Twitter) account and shared a picture of young self with the text 'Rang Barse' written over it.

Kiara Advani shared a picture of herself along with her husband Sidharth Malhotra celebrating Holi festival with colours. ''Holi with my Homie,'' she wrote along with the post.

Disha Patani wished her fans on Instagram by sharing a video which also features Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff throwing colour on the actress.

Taking to X, Hrithik Roshan wished his fans on Holi and wrote, ''May each day of your life be as colourful & joyous as today. Happy Holi beautiful people.''

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her fans on Instagram by sharing a picture of 'Happy Holi' message in the Stories section.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram Stories

Kangana Ranaut, who recently was announced a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency seat, wished her fans on social media by sharing a picture of herself playing colourful Holi with the local people of her hometown.